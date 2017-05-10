ASUS ZenFone 3 Zoom finally arrives in the US with $329 price-tag

At last you can buy the ASUS ZenFone 3 Zoom in the US

In early January, ASUS introduced the ZenFone 3 Zoom during the CES 2017 event in Las Vegas. But so far customers were unable to purchase the device. Well this changes this week, as ASUS has finally announced the phone is going on sale in the US with a $329 price-tag.

The ZenFone 3 Zoom 3 is a middle-range phone with a focus on photography, similar to the ZTE Blade V8 Pro. It features a 5.5-inch display with 1920 x 1080 resolution and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The ZenFone 3 Zoom is powered by a Snapdragon 625 chipset which works in combination with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

A fingerprint sensor is located on the back, where we also find the dual-camera assembly which consists of a two 12-megapixel sensors, one with f/1.7 aperture, 25 mm wide-angle lens and the other with a 59 mm camera for instant 2.3x zoom.

ASUS has bundled the phone with a new autofocusing tool called TriTech+ which employs a laser autofocus system, subject tracking and dual pixel phase detection autofocus technologies, so it can focus on a subject in as little as 0.03 seconds. On the front, there’s a 13-megapixel selfie snapper.

Another selling point of the ASUS ZenFone 3 Zoom is the big 5,000 mAh battery which according to the producing company should last up to 42 days on standby. It will also be able to support 6.4 hours of non-stop 4K video recording.

The phone is available for pickup from Amazon, BestBuy and B&H Photo, but remember it will ship with Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow out of the box and not Nougat – which is quite disappointing.