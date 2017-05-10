GameBoy emulator now available for Samsung Gear S2, Gear S3 smartwatches

A GameBoy Emulator for Android Wear has been available for a few years now and if Tizen smartwatch users were feeling left out, this piece of news will certainly make them feel better.

A GameBoy Emulator has been released for Samsung’s Gear S2 and Gear S3 pair of smartwatches – which supports both GameBoy and GameBoy Color titles. The app called Gear GemBoy is available from the Samsung Apps store and works with ROM files with extension .gb and .gbc.

After installing the app, users will need to get (legally acquired) ROMs on the smartwatch by sending the file from the phone to the wearable. Once this step is completed, gamers will be required to navigate to the file from the emulator. The rotating bezel on the two watches can be used to load the ROMs or even navigate through the app’s menu options.

But consider yourselves warned – due to the tiny nature of the smartwatches’ displays some games will run on a small square in the center of the display. However, the extra space doesn’t go to waste, as the emulator lets players tap direction arrows to the left, right, top and bottom.

Don’t forget this is only an emulator, so if you want to be able to take advantage of the best performance and user experience you should get a GameBoy instead