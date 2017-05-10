Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ available for pre-order in the US

The unlocked models can be pre-ordered off Samsung and Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are already available for purchase from most major carriers in the US, but if you would prefer to have the unlocked version then we have some good news for you.

The unlocked Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are currently available for pre-order in the US. Samsung is discounting these models, shaving $25 off each model, so you’ll be able to grab the Galaxy S8 for $725, while the larger phablet will cost you $825.

The two unlocked models can be pre-ordered from Best Buy. The retailer notes customers will be able to get them by May 31, which means you’ll have to wait by the end of the month. Or you can place your pre-order with Samsung directly. It’s up to you.

Unlocked phones are not sold with accompanying contracts or device installment plans. On top of that, they can prove valuable for people who travel a lot. Owners of unlocked handsets can go into a country and buy more affordable service from local carriers.

Not to mention, unlocked phones don’t come with the unnecessary bloatware most carriers include onboard of their devices.

Are you getting an unlocked Galaxy S8? Let us know in the comment section below.