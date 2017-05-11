A lifetime of safe, unrestricted browsing can be yours for only $39

If you pay attention to cyber threats, you know they are more commonplace with every passing day. We employ thousands of government employees for the NSA and even they can’t keep our information secure from hackers. Hell, depending on who you ask, Russia has potentially done what it can to impact the US election.

One step you can take to improving your personal internet security is through a virtual private network. It’s a method used to keep your sensitive data secure by replacing your IP address with one hosted by the VPN service. You can get an IP address from any location in the world using this method.

Beyond securing your information, if you travel overseas you might be limited in the sites you can access like Facebook and Netflix depending on where you go. A VPN allows you to maintain access to all sites you use in the US. Today’s Deal of the Day is here to help you pick up a lifetime account to a VPN service without breaking the bank.

About

Internet threats are a real thing – and surfing the Web on a public connection can result in your personal data falling into the wrong hands. This deal offers you a lifetime of protection so you can explore the Internet worry-free. With the Smart DNS component, you can even bypass those annoying geographical restrictions that block Hulu, and more abroad.

Plus, unlike other VPN services that claim to not log your activity, VPN Unlimited proudly assures that ZERO logs are recorded. Get VPN Unlimited, and you’ll get a cross-platform VPN service you can trust.

VPNs are not just for security, either. You can also use them for privacy, too. Did you know you can get into torrenting and file sharing without your internet provider keeping an eye on you?

Features

Secure public Wi-Fi connection: your data is hidden & encrypted

Unlimited traffic bandwidth: no need to worry about your data usage

Unlimited high-speed connection

A growing selection of servers globally: currently 70+ locations in 50+ countries including USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong and Japan, with more than 1000 servers

Fast server switching & app operating

Blocks ads, malware, & tracking systems w/ the newly included DNS Firewall

Compatibility

iPhone 4 and up

Android 4.0 and later

Mac: OS X 10.10 and later

iOS 8.0 and later

iPhone 5S or later

iPad Air or later

Windows: Microsoft Windows XP SP3, Vista, 7, 8, 8.1, 10

Linux: Debian GNU/Linux 7.0, Ubuntu 12.04+

Windows Phones: Windows 8.1, Update 1

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Where to Buy

