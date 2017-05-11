Cheap Alcatel A30 tablet with Android 7.0 available at T-Mobile tomorrow

T-Mobile just announced the new Alcatel A30 tablet will become available for purchase online or from participating T-Mobile brick and mortar stores across the country starting tomorrow.

The new slate arrives just as a new IDC report has revealed that the worldwide tablet market has continued to shrink for the tenth consecutive quarter. People aren’t buying tablets anymore. T-Mobile knows this to well, so it’s not offering subscribers a high-end slate with a massive price-tag, but an entry-level one.

Customers can grab it for $5 down and then $5 month on T-Mobile’s Equipment Installing Plan. The product’s full retail price is $125.

The Magenta carrier hopes the low price will attract customers who want a cheap Android 7.0 Nougat device that can cater to their basic needs. What’s more, users can also add unlimited LTE data on their T-Mobile One plan for just $20/month when they add the tablet to their voice line.

The tablet features an 8-inch display with 1280 x 800 resolution and relies on the power of a Snapdragon 210 SoC clocked at 1.1GHz to keep things going onboard.

It also features 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage (expandable up to 32GB via microSD) and two 5-megapixel cameras. The Alcatel A30 includes a SIM slot, so users can also make phone calls from it, as well as an IR blaster and a 4,060 mAh battery.