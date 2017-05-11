Garmin’s new Quatix 5 is perfect for water sports lovers

Garmin just introduced a new smartwatch product, called the Quatix 5. While the vast majority of smartwatches today are aimed at runners or gym workout enthusiasts, the Quantix 5 was designed to be a companion for open sea adventurers.

Garmin’s brand new “marine” watch packs compatibility with onboard boat systems (including Garmin’s chartplotters) and high-precision navigation tech in order to offer autopilot control, remote waypoint marking, as well as data streaming including speed, depth, temperature and wind.

If you’re into sail racing, then you’ll be happy to know the Quatix 5 comes equipped with features such as race countdown timer, distance to start line and time to burn.

The smartwatch can be turned into a helper for finisher men too. The product can stream up-to-date tide-data information for the particular region the user is located in. It also employs useful tools such as anchor rode calculator and anchor alarm – the first can tell users the proper length of anchor line to put out, while the second option alerts the wearer of drift.

Naturally, the Quatix is a rugged smartwatch that can be used in up to 100 m of waters. It features a round color display with an LED backlight, a built-in, high-sensitivity GPS (and GLONASS) and Garmin Elevate wrist heart rate technology. Despite being a water watch, the Quatix works on land too. It can be used to track the usual sporting activities including running, hiking, biking, swimming, rowing and more.

Garmin’s new wearable ca also do what most smartwatches today do – it can relay notifications for calls, text and email. It’s also advertised as being able to offer up to 24 hours in GPS mode, 60 hours in activity-tracking mode and up to two weeks in standard smartwatch model. However, we should note the Quatix 5 does not run Android Wear (2.0), but can pair to most Android phones out there.

The watch will become available in June with a variety of strap choices including models made of metal, leather or silicone. Garmin will sell the smartwatch in two versions, the Quatix 5 for a hefty $599.99 and the Wi-Fi-ready Quatix 5 Sapphire with scratch-resistant crystal lens for $849.99.