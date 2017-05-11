Samsung intros 5,100 mAh Fast Charge Portable Battery Pack

Bought a Samsung Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+? Samsung has just the perfect accessory to go along with the two new shiny handsets.

The Korean tech giant just introduced the Fast Charge Portable Battery Pack which is compatible with USB, micro USB and USB Type-C devices. The package also includes a micro USB to USB cable and micro USB to USB-C adapter.

The portable battery pack also features a LED bar, so the battery can show its owner how much power it has left. It also comes equipped with a strap to help you carry it more easily.

Despite being marketed as a great Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ companion, the new battery pack can also charge a Galaxy S7 or Galaxy S7 edge (as seen in the promo video) up to 1.5 x faster, according to Samsung. Actually all phones compatible with Samsung Fast Charging (charge at a standard 2A output) including the Galaxy S6 lineup and Galaxy Note 4 and up can take advantage the portable battery pack.

Samsung notes the pack should be able to provide up to two full charges on most smartphones. The pack is available for purchase in either Navy or Silver for $59.99. Customers can grab one from Amazon or Samsung. Will you be getting one?