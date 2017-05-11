Verizon’s Wear24 smartwatch goes on sale sans NFC

Fancy an Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch? Starting today, you will be able to grab Verizon’s exclusive Wear24 intelligent timepiece for $349 outright or $299 with the customary two-year contract.

The Wear24 seems like a pretty decent smartwatch with its circular 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 400 x 400 resolution and 290 ppi, as well as a 450 mAh battery. The product also packs LTE and IP67 certification. But one major drawback is that the Wear24 doesn’t come equipped with NFC, which means no Android Pay functionality will be available.

With the Wear24, Verizon also throws in a Snapdragon Wear 2100 chipset, 768MB of RAM and 4GB of RAM – which newer watches like the LG Watch Style or LG Watch Sport offer.

Judging by the promo materials, it seems the watch will be available in multiple sizes for both ladies and gentlemen, but it’s unclear whether Verizon will offer interchangeable straps for the watch or not. Customers will be able to pick up the Wear24 in Stainless Steel, Gunmetal Black and Rose Gold.

In related news, Verizon delayed the Samsung Gear S3 Frontier launch until the end of June, quite possibly to ensure the spotlight on its own product – at least for a while.