Cricket adds more data to its Basic Plan, pricing stays the same

Cricket also offers free or discounted phones for those who switch

On top of announcing the availability of the ZTE Blade X Max this week, Cricket Wireless also unveiled an upgrade to its Basic data plan.

Staring May 12, subscribers will get 4GB of 4G LTE instead of the previous 3GB for the same $35 with AutoPay activated or $40 without. The plan includes unlimited talk and text and unlimited data. Subscribers of the Basic Plan will automatically be treated with the extra data starting with their next billing cycle.

For those who crave more, Cricket also has an 8GB for $50 (or $45 with AutoPay) bundle or an unlimited plan for $60 (or $55 with AutoPay).

The prepaid band is also encouraging users to bring their number to Cricket. With this in mind, it has revealed its New Sprint into Summer Pricing list which includes phones with discounted prices:

Alcatel Streak – FREE for customers bringing their number to Cricket / $19.99 for upgrades and new customers;

ZTE Sonata 3 – FREE for customers bringing their number to Cricket / $29.99 for upgrades and new customers;

Samsung Amp 2 – FREE for customers bringing their number to Cricket / $39.99 for upgrades and new customers;

LG Fortune – FREE for customers bringing their number to Cricket / $49.99 for upgrades and new customers;

LG Escape 3 – $19.99 for customers bringing their number to Cricket / $59.99 for upgrades and new customers;

Samsung Amp Prime – $29.99 for customers bringing their number to Cricket / $79.99 for upgrades and new customers;

LG X power – $49.99 for customers bringing their number to Cricket / $89.99 for upgrades and new customers;

LG Stylo 2 – $79.99 for customers bringing their number to Cricket / $129.99 for upgrades and new customers;

Alcatel IDOL 4 – $129.99 for customers bringing their number to Cricket / $179.99 for upgrades and new customers;