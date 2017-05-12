How to stop apps from dozing on Android

If your phone runs Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) or later, your handset has a feature called Doze. Designed to optimize battery usage, it puts your apps and games into a deeper sleep mode when it detects that the device is not being used. Unfortunately, this sometimes means that your notifications or messages can be slower to arrive. Users can, however, control which apps are dozed and which are not.

We’ll show you how you can disable dozing for select apps.

What is Doze?

The quick and easy way to describe Doze is that it’s an automatic process to squeeze more life out of your phone’s battery. If you leave your unplugged phone off and stationary for a length of time, it will enter Doze mode.

In Doze, the device will attempt to extend the battery life by restricting apps from accessing network and CPU-intensive services. It also keeps apps from access the network and defers sync, alarms, and other jobs.

Periodically, the device exits Doze to perform deferred activities. It’s during this time frame that the handset will run pending synchronization, jobs, alarms, and more. Once done, the phone goes back to sleep, dozing. Over time, the device will perform these maintenance operations less frequently. All of this is intended to reduce battery consumption.

How to control which apps Doze

Before going forward, remember that this feature is only available for those running Android 6.0 Marshmallow or later. There are other battery optimization options available for older devices, many of which are built into the device by either the handset maker.

You won’t find the word “Doze” anywhere in your phone’s settings, but getting to where that particular option won’t be tough.

Open the phone’s main settings application and scroll down to where the battery section is located. This is where you’ll see things like how much time is left on your battery and what’s been using the juice. From this screen, tap the menu button or look for the icon in the (likely) top right corner.

Select “Battery Optimization” from the drop down menu and you’ll move into a new screen. This is where you’ll see which are optimized and which are not. Those which are “not optimized” are set to run continually in the background and do not Doze.

In the header section, change the drop down to “All Apps”. You are now looking at all of the apps and games on your phone as well as services and features inside of them.

Navigate to the app that you’d like to remove from dozing. A pop-up screen overlay will remind you that by doing this you may drain the battery more quickly. Confirm this by pressing “done”. To reverse the process, simply go back into the app and choose to optimize it.

Note

Keep an eye on your device’s battery level over the next few days and see if there’s a big impact. Is it worth not having an app Doze? If you picked a bunch of apps at once, it may be hard to pinpoint which one is having the biggest affect. Our suggestion is to start slowly and add more over time.