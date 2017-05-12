T-Mobile already offering a BOGO deal on the LG G6

The LG G6 hasn’t been out long, but LG has already partnered up with T-Mobile to offer a BOGO deal on its latest flagship.

The Buy One, Get One Free promo is available between May 10 and June 8. So how do you get started? Grab two LG G6 units from one of T-Mobile’s authorized, participating locations in the US. Yes, you’ll have to pay for both, before submitting your rebate request to T-Mobile before July 8.

For easier processing, buyers can send the required documents including a completed request form, IMEI of both devices, a copy of purchase receipt and original IMEI label from the device’s packaging, online. Requests can also be mailed-in.

After documents get verified, the carrier will send LG G6 customers a $500 electronic rebate check by email. Note that it might take up to 6 weeks before the delivery happens.

While you can expect to pay $650 for a LG G6 in the US, T-Mobile is offering the handset for $500 – which explains why the carrier is sending rebate checks of $500 and not $650.

The LG G6 has been hailed as being a massive step forwards from the LG G5, but if you’re still uncertain whether two LG G6s would make your life better, we invite you to read our thoughts on the flagship.