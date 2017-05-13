HTC Edge Sense appears on the Play Store to show how the HTC U 11 will work

HTC are planning another high-end device to follow up on its first 2017 device of the HTC U Ultra, which wasn’t the greatest to lead with.

HTC seem to have identified the flop that was the HTC U Ultra and are now planning a follow up called the HTC U 11, which is expected to launch in the next few days.

It seems that HTC have released and since pulled an app on the Google Play Store called HTC Edge Sense which gives an insight into some of the features of the HTC U 11 and how it may work.

The first screenshot shows a tutorial that depicts scqueezing the edge of the device fills up a virtual balloon, predictably showing how different pressures can trigger different actions. The other photos show potential uses for the squeeze gesture ranging from the camera app to Google Assistant.

So it seems that those rumors of a new squeeze gesture being part of the new HTC U 11 is actually a thing as confirmed by none other than HTC themselves with a cool tutorial of the HTC Edge Sense app in the Play Store.

The HTC U 11 is set to release on May 16 so you won’t have long to wait to see the new gesture in action.