Moto X is still alive and kicking, new one coming this year

It was widely expected that the Motorola and Lenovo merging would see the end of the Moto X brand in favor of the Moto Z. It now appears that the Moto X lives on and there will be a new one coming this year.

A new leak has surfaced that gives a glimpse into what the Moto X 2017 may have in store for us. Of most interest is probably the fact that the new Moto X will not support the Moto Mods since it will not include the necessary magentic pins to connect to them.

With the following specs, the Moto X 2017 definitely appears to be aimed at a high range device but certainly the flagship title seems reserved for the Z branding.

5.5-inch Display with “3D Glass”

Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC

4GB RAM

64GB Storage

3,800mAh Battery with QC capabilities

Metal Build

IP68 Water & Dust Resistance

The leak reveals that the device will also feature AI assistant integration. At this point it could be Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa as the main two most popular choices. Of course, Motorola could opt for something of its own creation. Bixby anyone?

While it looks great on paper, leaks should always be taken with a pinch of salt, although this one seems pretty legit. This could be the device that people opt for to take them back to what Motorola offered before all the Z branding and Moto Mods became a thing.

