The Moto X (2017) to be called Moto X4?

Tech guru Evan Blass @evleaks: seems to think so

Reputable tech guru Evan Blass @evleaks has recently stated that the Moto X (2017) is going be called the Moto X4. Given that Blass has dropped some real secretive truth bombs of late, we have every reason to believe that this latest leak won’t be any different.

By all accounts we are expecting the newly re-named device to feature 4GB’s of RAM, 64GB worth of storage and to be packing internally, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 chipset.

Add all these to the already rumored

5.5-inch Display with “3D Glass”

Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC

4GB RAM

64GB Storage

3,800mAh Battery with QC capabilities

Metal Build

IP68 Water & Dust Resistance

Combine that with our recent article on the latest leaked renders, it’s pretty safe to say that this newest addition to the Moto X family is getting some serious airtime.

Let’s just say our gadget senses are tingling with this one – release the official details already! (please)