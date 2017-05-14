ZTE Blade X Max launches for under $150

ZTE have announced a new 6″ device running Android 7.1.1 for under $150. The ZTE Blade X Max will launch on Cricket Wireless for only $149.99 and go on sale Friday, May 12.

For under $150 the ZTE Blade X Max boasts:

· Android 7.1.1: The Blade X Max ships with Android Nougat 7.1.1 out the box, so you can have the latest and greatest Android OS in the palm of your hand from the very start.

· 6-inch Full HD Screen for amazing entertainment: With a large, 6-inch Full HD screen, Dolby Audio and FM radio support, the Blade X Max can stream or play almost any type of content so you can watch your favorite shows on a big-screen or listen to your favorite band no matter where you are.

· 13MP rear-facing camera and Panoramic Photos: Take amazing panoramic photos in both landscape and portrait mode using the Blade X Max’s 13MP rear-facing camera. Brighten up selfies through using the Camera Screen Flash functionality that improves your selfie with clearer and brighter pictures.

· Rear fingerprint sensor connecting up to 5 fingerprints:Incorporating a rear-facing fingerprint sensor, the Blade X Max secures your important data while providing the ability to save up to five fingerprint sensors to access different apps.

· Performance and storage: A 1.4GHz Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ octa-core mobile platform with 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM, expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card, provides the power and performance that can keep up with you.

· Large 3,400mAh battery: With its large battery and Qualcomm Quick Charge™2.0, keep on the move rather than tethered to a power outlet.

However, starting May 12, any new Cricket customer can get the new device for only $99 at launch. Now that’s a pretty good deal!