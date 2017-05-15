App Highlight: Goalify – My Goals and Habits

The App

Developed by onebytezero GmbH, Goalify is a new app that will help you reach your goals and succeed in your tasks and tracking your habits. Having been recently updated on May 9 to version 2.5.2, the developer is constantly applying fixes and improving performance with regular updates. Goalify allows you to effectively and efficiently record any goals or tasks that you want to accomplish.

What it does

Goalify will work on tracking everything you do in life, from simple goals and to do lists right up to tracking your habits to improve your persistence and productivity. The app also features a social aspect by allowing you to create challenges and share motivating messages with your friends. You can set up your own daily targets and completely tweak it to suit your lifestyle and motivation. There’s also 7 categories and over 50 ready-to-use goal examples to get you started.

Goalify has also recently introduced a new training plan feature to monitor your activity for professionals. Goalify has a new Coaching Edition that will help you to connect with your students, clients and athletes utilizing the extensive ecosystem for coaching and study support included in the app.

Why we like it

Goalify combines functionality that previously was split over 2-3 individual apps into a single well designed app. With the constant updates and rich feature set, you are able to customize the goals and tracking to your own pace making sure that it works for you. This, combined with the social aspect to provide healthy competition, means Goalify has found a permanent place on our homescreen.

How to get it

Goalify is available for free from the Google Play Store. You can download it right here.