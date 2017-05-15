ASUS might pull de plug on its ZenWatch lineup

Albeit lackluster interest in the smartwatch category from behalf of consumers, more and more companies are flocking to launch intelligent timepieces. Back in March, Fossil introduced more than 300 new smartwatch models from its partner sub brands, in a bid to show users the smartwatch market is alive and kicking.

But a new report coming it today from the controversial Digi Times paints a different picture. It appears that ASUS – a company that has so far spawned the market with three ZenWatch models, will soon be taking its hopes of making profit somewhere else.

According to the report, ASUS is shipping only 5,000 to 6,000 units of ZenWatch monthly. Due to these low numbers, industry insiders expect ASUS to soon discontinue the product line. Which will be a pity given that ASUS’ ZenWatches are some of the most affordable Android Wear smartwatches around.

If the information coming from the hit-and-miss Asian publication turns out to be correct, Google will be left without another major hardware partner. If you remember Motorola decided to take an indefinite break from smartwatches, while Samsung is focusing its efforts on its Tizen lineup.

On the bright side of things, Google has also been gaining new partners this year. Actually ZTE might take ASUS’ place in the Android Wear ecosystem, as the Chinese company recently launched its first Android Wear smartwatch which is available for $199 from T-Mobile. Iconic watch makers like Tag Heuer and Movado have also joined the ranks of Android Wear 2.0 in 2017.