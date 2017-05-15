Get this USB type-C charging stand for 33% off today!

Charging your phone is a necessary evil, but it doesn’t have to suck. We now have amazing creature comforts like quick charging and awesome docks to make this task a little easier. One of my personal favorite accessories I own is a USB type-C dock. Pretty much all Android phones released from here on out will be USB type-C and my dock allows me to stay on top of my alerts while still charging up my device at my desk. It’s really convenient!

Today, over in the AndroidGuys store you can pick up a high-quality USB type-C dock for under $20. The dock is made by CaseStudi and is cheap enough so you can buy one for your bedside table too!

Features

Type C connector mounted on landing pad to prevent any damage to the pin

S-shape design provides two supporting pivots, keeping your phone still in the dock

Anti-slide TPU on the bottom protects your phone

