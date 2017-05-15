Google Store offers free case with a Pixel XL purchase

The Pixel and Pixel XL have been out and about for a few months and even though a Pixel 2 model might not be far from us, the two phones continue to be some of the greatest handsets currently available for purchase.

If you have been looking to buy a Pixel XL, now might be the best time to do so. Why? Well the Google Store is offering a free case with the purchase of a Pixel XL (with either 32GB or 128GB of storage). Customers can receive a free clear case (valued at $30) or a silicone case in Gray, Blue, Green, Peach or Coral that would normally take you back with $35.

Google started offering this deal this Sunday and it will continue to be available while supplies last. So if you want to get a free case, you best hurry up and place your order.

If you’re still undecided whether the Pixel XL is for you or not, you can go ahead and check our in-depth review.

For a quick reminder, the phone which launched in 2016 alongside the standard Pixel comes equipped with a 5.5-inch AMOLED display with 2560 x 1440 resolution. It harnesses the processing power of a Snapdragon 821 in combination with 4GB of RAM.

The Pixel XL carries one of the best smartphone cameras around – 12.3-mepapixel main snapper with f/2.0 aperture, as well as 8-megapixel. And naturally, since this is a Pixel you’re guaranteed to get timely Android updates, as soon as Google pushes them out.