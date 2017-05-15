The HTC U 11 gets the full leak treatment a day early

This week is going to be a rather hectic one for Android fans, as HTC is set to unveil its latest flagship tomorrow, and Google I/O 2017 kicks off on Wednesday. However, it seems that someone let the cat out of the bag a bit early regarding the HTC U 11.

The folks at DroidHolic were able to get some hands-on video footage of the U 11, showing off a similar design to that of the HTC U Ultra and U Play. The U 11 is set to take on the likes of the LG G6 and Samsung Galaxy S8, while introducing some interesting new features.

Most notably, the biggest feature coming to the U 11 is the touch-sensitive frame for the device. This frame will allow you to squeeze the sides of your device to perform various tasks. These include opening Google Assistant, taking photos, and more.

What’s even better is that these “squeezing gestures” will be customizable. This means that you will be able to manually adjust how hard you have to squeeze the device to perform the tasks possible.

This leak also shares the full spec-sheet for the U 11, which has been up for debate in recent weeks. Here’s a look at the specs:

5.5-inch Quad-HD display with 534ppi pixel density and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Processor

Adreno 540GPU

4GB RAM and 64GB ROM (6GB RAM & 128GB ROM for Chinese Model)

Up to 2TB Expandable Storage

12MP rear camera with Sony IMX362 Sensor and f/1.7 aperture.

16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Up to 4K video via Rear camera while up to 1080p videos via Front Camera.

Android 7.1 Nougat with Sense UI

USB Type-C, NFC, GPS, Dual SIM, LTE and More

Edge Sense Technology and 360-degree Audio Recording

3,000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0

These specs definitely line up with the likes of the Galaxy S8, but HTC has a lot of work to do to catch up to Samsung. With the official announcement coming tomorrow, let us know what you think about the device and if you’re interested in picking one up for yourself.