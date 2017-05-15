Kurrent USB Type-C Power Meter Giveaway

That’s right! It’s giveaway time and we are excited to announce that we are giving away three, yes THREE Kurrent USB Type-C Power Meter/Monitor units to you, our lucky readers.

The Prize

With the huge number of devices, cables and chargers that we rely on daily, USB Type-C is vastly becoming a more and more prominent fixture in our tech filled lives.

As important it is to keep everything charged and running at optimal capacity it’s also just as important to know that everything’s performing as it should. So, ladies and gentlemen, let us introduce to you the Kurrent USB Type-C Power Meter/Monitor.

In a nutshell this little USB sized power meter has the ability to verify that your devices are charging at the rate they’re marketed at. There are quite a few fast charging standards on the market that manipulate things in various ways to accomplish the same goal: charge your battery really fast without blowing it up – this Kurrent will let you know if everything isn’t performing as it should be.

Here’s the science bit:

The Kurrent Type-C Power Meter gives you the key measurements to assess your USB C product’s charging performance:

– Milliamp Hours (mAh): Measures power over time to tell you how much power your USB device has received in the time you’ve been charging.

– Amps: Measures the current being received by your USB device in Amps.

– Volts: Measures the Voltage being output by your power source.

With a male and female end, simply plug the male end into your device and the cord into the other and the Kurrent USB Meter will begin displaying readings in real time.

The meter is lightweight and portable. Its cable free design means it doesn’t create tangles or jumbles. It’s the perfect partner to all your USB C tech safety needs.

You’d be crazy not to want one right?

How to enter

Entering couldn’t be easier. Below you’ll find a widget with a couple of options to enter. The only required option is entering your email address. That’ll allow us to contact the winners once the drawing is over on May 22, 2017. You can get more entries by sending out a tweet and following AndroidGuys on Twitter. You can send out one tweet per day through the widget for more entries.

Entrants must be 18 years old and the competition is open to anyone in the USA.

The contest starts RIGHT NOW and runs through Monday, May 22, 2017. We’d like to thank Kurrent for providing us with the meter/monitor devices for this awesome giveaway.

For those of you who just can’t wait to get your hands on one of these devices, we have a 10% off code for Amazon, enter DRDGUY10 at checkout, our exclusive code will be good to use up until 7/30/2017

What are you waiting for?!!

a Rafflecopter giveaway

