Samsung Galaxy S8 camera can’t quite beat the Pixel DxOMark rating

The Samsung Galaxy S8 camera is a great camera, one of the best, but it still wasn’t quite enough to knock the Google Pixel from the top of the DxOMark rankings.

DxOMark offers a ranking based on extensive testing of a smartphone camera to a level of detail that most average users don’t worry about. However, the overall marking is a good indication on well the camera performs based on the competition.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 scored an 88, which is pretty high. However, it wasn’t high enough to knock the current champion off the top of the charts. The Pixel and Pixel XL was and still is considered the best smartphone camera available with a score of 89.

For still photography, the Samsung Galaxy S8 has three main strengths: excellent autofocus, accurate white balance, and very effective noise reduction.

We know Samsung improved the camera very minimally over the Galaxy S7 and that appears to have translated into the results, with a very minor improvement in the score but not enough to topple the Pixel.

For the full rundown of the DxOMark analysis, you can check it out here.

Let us know what you think if you’ve used both the Galaxy S8 camera and the Pixel. Which do you think is supreme?