Samsung Galaxy S8 Pirates of the Caribbean Special Edition is actually a thing

Want to buy the Samsung Galaxy S8, but you don’t want to go for the standard models? How about getting the Microsoft Edition? No, it does not come with any special engravings, it just contains a bunch of Microsoft apps, but at least you will be able to tell your friends you have the Galaxy S8 Microsoft Edition, right?

If the idea sounds a bit cheesy, we have another suggestion. How about the Samsung Galaxy S8 Asiana Airlines Edition? Granted it’s available only in Korea and the only things that actually differentiate it from the “normal” Galaxy S8 is the special Asiana theme and an Asiana logo on the boot screen.

But what if you crave something more ostentatious? Samsung has what you need. In order to celebrate the upcoming launch of the new Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, the Korean tech giant has launched a Galaxy S8 Pirates of the Caribbean special edition. Actually Samsung just put a case featuring the movie’s logo and a two skulls on a regular Galaxy S8. However, with the limited edition Samsung is also throwing a slightly modified UI for movie fans to take advantage of.

It appears this feature is applied automatically, once the case is clipped to the phone via an embedded NFC chip. What’s more, the Galaxy S8 Pirates of the Caribbean edition will ship out in a pirate box, alongside a gold ring and other movie-themed accessories.

We’re told the phone will become available in China, but so far there’s no word whether Samsung will launch it somewhere else or not. The whole Galaxy S8 Pirates of the Caribbean bundle will cost $44 extra than the regular Galaxy S8. We don’t know how many of these cases are going to be available.

We’re still waiting on an official announced from Samsung or Disney in order to be 100% the special edition is a real product.