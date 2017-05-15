T-Mobile has a limited time BOGO offer for Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+

We recently told you T-Mobile partnered up with LG to offer a BOGO deal on the LG G6. Unfortunately that offer has been withdrawn for some unknown reason. But no need to feel sad about it.

In the meanwhile, the Magenta carrier announced another Buy One Get One Free promotion, which is involves Samsung’s latest Galaxy S8 flagship.

Of course, there are a few conditions to take into consideration. For starters, the Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+ you buy has to be on an installment plan. You’ll also need to activate a new line. Even if you are an existing T-Mobile subscriber, you will be required to add a new line. New Magenta customers will have to jump onboard with the carrier’s One plan.

T-Mobile allows customers to purchase a combination of two Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+ but we’ll have to warn you – you’ll receive your money back in the form of a prepaid MasterCard loaded with a maximum $750. So if you pick up two Galaxy S8+ units you’ll end up being compensated for only a standard Galaxy S8.

To make it clear, the deal involves paying full taxes for both devices and then paying monthly for the two phones for the next 24 months. The free part of the deal comes in the form of the rebate MasterCard.

Sadly, customers who already purchased a Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+ are not eligible to enter the new BOGO promo. We don’t know how much the deal will run, but right now it’s active on the T-Mobile website. So you best hurry up!