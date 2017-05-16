App Highlight: Kill Shot Virus

The App

Developed by Hothead Games, Kill Shot Virus is a new app from an established developer who has been responsible for apps like BIG WIN Racing, and Rivals at War. Having been recently updated on May 10 to version 1.0.2, Kill Shot Virus is very much in its infancy but the developer is working to patch any bugs quickly. Kill Shot Virus is a Zombie killing FPS game where you must protect survivors, kill the undead, and stop the virus spreading.

What it does

Kill Shot Virus has over 100 FPS missions where you must utilize a large set of weapons to kill the enemy zombies and stop the virus from spreading. With great graphics and effects, you’ll find yourself overcoming hordes of zombies all over an infected city.

You can even create a survival faction with your friends to rack up points together to dominate the global leaderboard. You can compete against rival factions and there’s even Urban Onslaught and Urban Pandemic event modes that have been included to survive against hordes of the infected and powerful boss-like super zombies.

Why we like it

Everyone loves a good zombie shoot-em-up, and Kill Shot Virus is a great example of one that has been optimized for mobile gameplay to just pick up and play. That would be one of my only criticisms with this game is that it is best enjoyed in short bursts as to keep it exciting. I think that’s more akin to the zombie FPS genre as a whole as it can get repetitive quickly. Picking up Kill Shot Virus will certainly leave you feeling like you’ve blown off some steam, and has great graphics to enjoy while you’re doing it.

How to get it

Goalify is available for free from the Google Play Store. You can download it right here.