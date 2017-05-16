Gear Up: JOBY debuts new solutions for mobile users

Do you like to shoot pictures or video from your smartphone? Are you in the early stages of kicking off a YouTube vlogging career? What are you using to hold your handset? How can you hope to nab great panoramic shots or fun video when you have to hold onto it physically? Get yourself a mount of some sort.

JOBY, a brand who specializes in tripods, photo gear, and more, has introduced a pair of products which speak directly to the mobile user. If you’re in the market for something compact, light, and well-built, we suggest you give them a look.

We’ve had the new GripTight PRO Video Mount and the GripTight PRO Video GP Stand in our possession for a week or so and simply love them. Both make it really easy to shoot video or take pictures from any smartphone. Additionally, each travels well and should find a place in your travel bag.

GripTight PRO Video Mount

The GripTight PRO Video Mount attaches to any tripod and employs a locking tilt functionality. Set it at a variety of angles and step back; you’re hands-free, remember?

Want to switch from portrait to landscape mode? A quick loosening on the back lets you flip your phone on its end for a different look. This one is designed to fit pretty much any phone on the market, even those with a wider body.

The panning arm gives you total control for panoramic pictures, time lapse photos, videos, and more. Not using it? Simply unlock it from the base and rotate it into a more comfortable position.

The whole thing weighs practically nothing, but you wouldn’t know it by looking at it. We found it to be solidly built and constructed from quality materials.

The legs are perhaps one of the signature features of the GorillaPod line of products from JOBY. While they stay in place quite well, they can be bent and angled it seemingly endless ways. Wrap it around a pole or snug it up against a door and you can grab some really interesting perspectives.

GripTight PRO Video GP Stand

For those of you who don’t necessarily need a panning arm or would prefer something a little smaller, the GripTight PRO Video GP Stand might be your cup of tea. Strong enough to hold up to 500 grams, it’s a more compact, yet still versatile product.

The unique mount folds up nice and tight and screws directly into any standard tripod mount. Open it up and you’ll find it fits essentially all smartphones. It won’t let you flip to portrait mode, but, if wide angle and landscape is your main concern, this is a non-issue.

This one also features the strong and flexible legs that you’ll find across the entire portfolio. Again, they’re smaller, but no less practical. Rest assured that you still wrap them around various things like tree branches or bicycle handlebars.

As a much more portable unit, you can slide this into a bag or even a pocket without much notice. You’ll want to unscrew the mount from the top before doing so lest you risk breaking it.

What we like most about products like these is the universal fit and interchangeability. You can swap the mounts out for the other base or put them on top of an existing tripod. This way, you can shoot from the home office with your favorite stand but then hit the road with something more suited to your mobile needs.

Availability

The GripTight PRO Video Mount and the GripTight PRO Video GP Stand are both available from JOBY’s website starting from May 16. Prices are $49.95 and $69.95, respectively.