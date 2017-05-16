Google Home might soon get cloud device casting, reminder controls

Google’s I/O 2017 developer conference is set to kick start tomorrow and naturally we expect to hear some news about the Google Home.

While we wait for Google to provide us the scoop, the folks at the xda-developers performed an APK teardown on one of the most recent updates to the Google Home app (2.3) and so uncovered a few clues about future functionalities we can expect to see get added to Google Home.

According to some code streams in the app’s update, Google Home might soon boast an ability called “cloudcast” – a tool that could allow users to cast to a Home without being on the same network. At this point in time, users can cast via Google Chromecast when devices are placed in close vicinity and both connected to the same network.

On top of that, it appears that the Google Assistant might gain integration with third party companies quite possibly via the Google Home app. Soon products like the NVIDIA’s Spot speakers might support Google’s AI-driven assistant.

But perhaps one of the most useful feature revealed by the teardown is the ability to list reminders. The new function will reportedly work in a similar manner to the Home Control, Shopping and Music options that can be access via the app’s slide out menu.

Other improvements that might be headed for Google Home in the near future include Proxy Support, being able to clear the search history from the Google Home app, as well as a Bluetooth Management tool (although Google Home does not allow users to pair Bluetooth devices) and the ability to change notification sounds.

Keep in mind that APK teardowns can only predict features that might appear with future updates, but not confirm them. It remains to be seen whether the Google Home will gain any of the options outline above or not.