Republic Wireless offers 6 months of free service starting today

Starting today – May 16 – Republic Wireless is bringing back a popular promotion. The mobile virtual network operator now offers six months of free service to anyone who activates a phone on its Bring Your Own Android Phone program.

In order to enter the promo, you will need to order a Republic Wireless SIM card for $5 between May 16 and May 22. Don’t forget to activate it by June 6.

During the promotion, Republic Wireless will offer six month of free service, including unlimited talk/text and up to 2GB cellular 4G LTE data, which would normally take you back $30/month.

Here’s the list of supported phones which will be eligible to take part in the promo including Huawei Ascend 5W, Moto G4, Moto G4 Play, Moto G4 Plus, Moto G5 Plus, Moto X Pure Edition, Moto Z, Moto Z Play, Nexus 5X by LG, Nexus 6 by Motorola, Nexus 6P by Huawei, Pixel by Google, Pixel XL by Google, Samsung Galaxy J3, Galaxy S6, Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 egde.

The small wireless operator uses both Wi-Fi hotspots and traditional cell phone network to offer voice and data service for phones at much lower costs compared to competing offerings from much larger carriers. The service uses Wi-Fi networks where they are available and switches to a cellular network when a Wi-Fi connection is not in range.

Republic Wireless’ free six months of service promo was also available last year.