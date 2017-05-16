YouTube TV gains Breaking Bad, Doctor Who, Portlandia, more via new channel support

YouTube TV has already added a number of new channels to its upstart internet-based streaming TV service. Just weeks after launching with a rather wide variety of options, YouTube TV gains additional key channels.

Subscribers can now can access content from AMC, BBC America, IFC TV, Sundance TV, Telemundo, Univision, and We TV. This means watchers will be able to get their fix for Better Call Saul, Doctor Who, and many other programs.

YouTube TV runs $35 per month and includes live TV streaming from ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and popular cable network. Additionally, it also offers unlimited cloud DVR and support for 6 accounts per household.

As of today, YouTube TV is only available in a small number of markets; Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, and San Francisco Bay Area are the lucky territories with YouTube TV support. It’s not clear when additional metro areas will be added to the list or how fast Google plans to grow the service.

Looking ahead, YouTube TV will also add Local Now and BBC World News to its roster. To see a full list of channels available under YouTube TV, check here.