Amazon launches new Kindle tablets, keeps prices low

Amazon today introduced four new Kindle tablet models, including two Kids Editions. Here they are as follows:

Kindle Fire 7

Amazon’s all-new Fire 7 tablet is the cheapest of the bunch, coming in with a price-tag of $49.99. The slate is said to be thinner and lighter than its predecessor and arrives with an improved 7-inch IPS display. It also bundles a quad-core 1.3GHz processor, 8GB or 16GB of storage (with microSD support for up to 256GB of storage). The affordable Fire 7 includes a battery that can sustain up to 8 hours of use onboard.

Kindle Fire HD 8

For $30 more, the Kindle HD 8 offers an 8-inch display with 1280 x 800 resolution, a choice between 16GB or 32GB of internal storage (microSD card slot for expansion up to 256GB) and a battery that can last up to 12 hours on a single charge. Both models come with Amazon’s popular virtual assistant, Alexa out of the box. Customers can pick either model up in Black, Punch Red, Marine Blue or Canary Yellow. Don’t forget one thing: these tablets run Amazon’s own mobile OS and not Android.

Kindle Fire 7 Kids Edition

Amazon is also refreshing its kiddie-friendly tablet lineup with the new Kindle Fire 7 Kids Edition. The tablet comes with a kid-proof case meant to protect it against any kind of accidental abuse. A “no question asked” two-year warranty is included with the purchase, as well as a free year to the new Amazon FreeTime subscription service. The slate ships out with 16GB of storage for $99.99.

Kindle Fire HD 8 Kids Edition

As for the Kindle Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, it’s exactly the same as the Kindle Fire 7 Kids Edition, except you get a larger display with 720p, 32GB of storage and a longer lasting battery. The product can be acquired for $129.99.

The new models are already available to buy, but keep they are scheduled to start shipping on June 7.