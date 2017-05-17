App Highlight: Astro – AI Meets Email

The App

Developed by Astro Technology, Astro: AI Meets Email is a new app from a new developer who believes there is room to declutter your inbox using artificial intelligence. Having been recently updated on May 11 to version 1.0.5, Astro is very much in its infancy but the developer is working to patch any bugs quickly. Astro is an intelligent, modern email app for Gmail and Office 365 with a chatbot that helps you declutter your inbox and focus on important messages.

What it does

Astro – AI Meets Email has all the modern features you’d expect to see in an email client, including Snooze, Unsubscribe, Send Later, Email Open & Reply Tracking all in a great design. What makes Astro different is the included Astrobot that will tell you what to unsubscribe from, what to archive, and who to make an VIP to help out declutter your inbox.

Astrobot organizes your inbox with a simple, natural language conversation that claims is the fastest way to inbox zero. Astrobot learns how you manage emails, and makes suggestions about messages that can skip your inbox. This helps to prioritize your inbox by making it smarter, putting the emails you want to see in front of you and removing those you don’t.

Why we like it

As someone that gets a ton of emails of which 90% I don’t need to see, the idea of having someone take care of that for me that is constantly learning is extremely appealing to get to inbox zero. Having the smarter inbox management features like email open/reply tracking, and snooze-to-desktop is a great way to make sure I pick up emails that I can deal with on the move but don’t forget about them. As a new app, Astro is extremely promising and I can’t wait to see what new features the developers keep adding as it will only get better.

How to get it

Astro: AI Meets Email is available for free from the Google Play Store. You can download it right here.