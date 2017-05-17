Do you want to watch Google I/O 2017’s Keynote address? We’ve got your hookup right here

It’s one of the most exciting days of the years for Google and Android fans, Google I/O 2017. The yearly developer conference is always full of some surprises! Sometimes we see some products announced, sometimes we get some updates on Android, and sometimes we see some get something completely out of left field to surprise us all.

Our own JD Snyder is at the event today and we’ll have full coverage of it, but if you want to tune into the keynote to see what Sundar and the rest of the team have to share, look no further than right here!

Now, remember that the keynote kicks off at 1 PM Eastern, 10 AM local time. We’re excited about the rumors swirling around for new products, new updates to android, and the unknown. What are you excited about? Leave us a comment down below and let us know!