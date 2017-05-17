HTC U11 wallpapers now available to download

The HTC U11 is now officially HTC‘s latest flagship handset as the successor to the HTC 10 last year.

The device leaked like crazy and we even knew about the “Edge Sense” feature that allows you to squeeze the edge of the device as a new type of gesture to interact with the device. With a 5.5-inch screen, Snapdragon 835 processor, and a new design, the HTC U11 is the company’s attempt at a 2017 flagship.

HTC is the latest company to ditch the 3.5mm jack in favor of USB audio on the HTC U11. The device is powered by 4GB of RAM and a 3000mAh battery so it doesn’t seem space-saving is the reason for removing the audio jack but is IP67 water and dust resistant so that could have played a factor.

Whether you like the HTC U11 or not, the device does come with some cool looking wallpapers. These have been extracted from the software build and posted online for those who wish to add them to your device (non-HTC or not).

You can download the HTC U11 wallpapers using this link.