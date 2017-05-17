Today Weather – Forecast Android app review

There are many weather apps on Android that all tell the weather but very few do it in a way that looks as good as Today Weather – Forecast.

Today Weather is a great weather app that puts the information you need to know right in front of you in a clear and easy to understand way. What makes Today Weather stand out are the vibrant colors and in particular the black background that seems to make everything pop.

There is an easy to use slide-in menu to easily access the weather at your location and also various pre-set locations to get an idea, for example, of what the weather is like at your next vacation destination. There is also a 7-day forecast so you’ll be sure to not get caught out when planning your days out.

Each weather update and location are complimented by crowd-sourced photos that make the weather overview look stunning. Breaking down the weather per day, you’ll see the air quality with UV index, actual temperature, humidity, wind speed, air pressure, and sunrise/sunset times. Simply swipe left or right to move between your many different locations.

The settings for the Today Weater app are super simple and this is what I like about the app, in that you don’t have a ton of settings to tweak and configure; simply set your location and you’re good to go.

The app looks great on the Galaxy S8 because of the black background and display on the device, but the app is just very well designed so would look great across the board. I’d love to see an Android Wear companion for this and hope the developer continues to develop this great app.

Today Weather is free and is ad-supported with in-app purchases available to remove the ads. You can grab it now on the Google Play Store here.