You can now register for the Android O Beta

If you’re interested in signing up for the beta for Android O, you’re in luck. Today, while Sundar Pichai took the stage at Google I/O 2017, the page for the Android O beta registration went live. Head on over here and sign up now.

As of right now, the only supported devices are the Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel C, Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X, and Nexus Player. You can sign up now, but you can also opt out at any time, just like you could with the Android Nougat beta last year. Be aware, though, that if you opt out, you may be required to wipe your device.

We’ll bring you our thoughts on Android O soon.