You’ll soon be able to make calls from Google Home

Today at Google I/O 2017, Google announced that you’ll soon be able to make calls using Google Home. The feature will roll out over the next few months to existing Google Home owners. Initially, the calls will come from private numbers, but you can link your phone number to the device so your loved ones can see who is calling.

In addition to calls, Google Home will also provide visual answers to your devices too. If you ask Google Home where your next event is, you can tell Home to give you directions on your phone or show your calendar on your television. Home will be able to which calendar to access by your voice if you have multiple users set up on Google home.

These are just a few of the additions to Google Home. We’ll have more coverage soon.