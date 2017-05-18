App Highlight: Spells of Genesis

The App

Developed by Channel 4 Television Corporation, Spells of Genesis is a new app from an established developer who has brought us such titles as Hollyoaks The Game and Linkem. The game mixes classic deck building strategy mechanic with arcade puzzling gameplay wrapped around an in-game technology based on the bitcoin blockchain.

What it does

Spells of Genesis is a fantasy trading game that takes traditional aspects of strategic trading card games and combines them an arcade gameplay mechanism. Your aim is to build the strongest deck by collecting, trading, and combining orbs, and put them to the test against challenging opponents while exploring the fantasy realm of Moonga.

With over 300 different orbs to collect across over 150 levels, there is tons for players to explore and build their own army.

Why we like it

The in-game currency is a cryptocurrency based off bitcoin blockchain meaning that all purchases and trades are tagged with a digital footprint so you can truly see the path of ownership for cards. With the array of heroes, villians, monsters, and animals found in Moonga, there is so much content that you’ll find hours of fun with this.

How to get it

Spells of Genesis is available for free from the Google Play Store. You can download it right here.