Get started in the world of robotics with SainSmart 3WD Robot Car

Learn the basics of robotics and the applications of Arduino with our Deal of the Day

Have you ever thought about dabbling in the area of robotics? You’ve heard of Arduino and seen some pretty cool projects, but don’t know if you’re the type of person who can build something compelling. Why not ease yourself into that space with a kit aimed at beginners?

Our Deal of the Day is a robot car kit that includes various modules and sensors. A perfect way to learn how things work and integrate, you’ll build something fun and interesting and be ready for more advanced stuff in no time.

Includes

SainSmart MEGA 2560

SainSmart Sensor Shield module V5

SainSmart 4WD drive aluminum mobile car robot platform

SainSmart L298N Dual H bridge DC motor driver

SainSmart ultrasonic module HC-SR04 distance sensor

Features

MEGA 2560 microcontroller board has ability to control car while connected to a computer

Arduino Sensor Shield allows you to connect to various modules like sensors, servos, relays, buttons, potentiometers, & more

Latest 4WD aluminum mobile robot platform holds many controllers, drivers, sensors, & RF modules

Where to Buy

You can purchase the Sainsmart 4WD Robot Car for only $77.99 (18% off) through the AndroidGuys Deals Store.

