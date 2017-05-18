Grab the LG Stylo 3 at Cricket for $169.99 starting this Friday

If you’re on the market for an affordable phablet today, you might be able to find what you’re looking for at Cricket Wireless. The prepaid wireless service provider announced that starting Friday, May 19 customers will be able to purchase the LG Stylo 3 in rose gold for $169.99.

The LG Stylo 3 is a phablet coming in with a 5.7-inch display with 1280 x 720 resolution and a 1.4GHz octa-core Snapdragon 435 processor living on the inside. Despite being a lower-range affair, the device takes advantage of a fingerprint sensor located on the back, beneath the camera arrangement.

Cricket Wireless will sell the LG Stylo 3 with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot for memory expansion up to 256GB. On the imaging front, the handset doesn’t offer anything too mind-blowing, but the 13-megapixel main camera and the 5-megapixel selfie shooter ensure users can capture the most important moments in their lives.

The phone also comes with 4G LTE and runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. We should also mention the phablet offers the services of a a stylus and a 3,200 mAh battery capable of supporting up to 25 hours of talk time.

Any takers?

Cricket also reminds customers, it has recently launched the ZTE Blade X Max.