App Highlight: Bvddy

The App

Developed by Buddy Tech, Inc, Bvddy is a health and fitness app from a new developer that aims to help you find people around you that love the same sports you do. It’s not been updated since December 22, 2016, but the last update saw a big redesign smoothing out the interface and introducing an entirely new home screen.

What it does

Working out alone sucks and some sports are just outright impossible alone, but Bvddy aims to find people around you that like to play the same sports and have the same interests as you. Bvddy finds people who like to play your favorite sport right in your area, taking the difficulty out of finding that partner to play with. With a tinder-like swipe and match system, you’ll be sure to find someone who shares the same interests as you in no time.

Why we like it

The idea is great and allows you to match against someone who is in a similar position. However, an app like this is only as good as the people that use it and matches can only be found if people accurately and routinely use it. I’m not a fan of the swipe selection method and think if you’re trying to find a sports partner, it shouldn’t be based on a profile pic and instead aim to take people out of their comfort zone. Otherwise, it’s a great idea that is worth a try if you’re finding yourself often looking for a tennis partner.

How to get it

Bvddy is available for free from the Google Play Store. You can download it right here.