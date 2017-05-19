Check out this year’s Google Play Award Winners

What are these year's best Google Play apps? Find out below

As expected, during its I/O Google announced the winners of the Google Play Awards. The nominees were announced a few weeks back and you can check our earlier post for a quick refresh.

With more than 2.8 million apps (as of March 2017) available in the Play Store, it wasn’t easy to choose the winners. Nevertheless, Google accomplished the task, so here are the most memorable titles this year:

Standout Indie

Title: Mushroom 11

Developer: Untame

Standout Startup

Title: HOOKED

Developer: Telepathic

Best Android Wear Experience

Title: Runtastic Running & Fitness

Developer: Runtastic

Best TV Experience

Title: Red Bull TV

Developer: Red Bull

Best VR Experience

Title: Virtual Virtual Reality

Developer: Tender Claws

Best AR Experience

Title: WOORLD

Developer: Funomena

Best App for Kids

Title: Animal Jam – Play Wild!

Developer: WildWorks

Best Multiplayer Game

Title: Hearthstone

Developer: Blizzard Entertainment

Best App

Title: Memrise

Developer: Memrise

Best Game

Title: Transformers: Forged to Fight

Developer: Kabam

Best Accesibility Experience

Title: IFTTT

Developer: IFTTT

Best Social Impact

Title: ShareTheMeal

Developer: United Nations