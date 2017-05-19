Check out this year’s Google Play Award Winners

As expected, during its I/O Google announced the winners of the Google Play Awards. The nominees were announced a few weeks back and you can check our earlier post for a quick refresh.
With more than 2.8 million apps (as of March 2017) available in the Play Store, it wasn’t easy to choose the winners. Nevertheless, Google accomplished the task, so here are the most memorable titles this year:
Standout Indie
Title: Mushroom 11
Developer: Untame
Standout Startup
Title: HOOKED
Developer: Telepathic
Best Android Wear Experience
Title: Runtastic Running & Fitness
Developer: Runtastic
Best TV Experience
Title: Red Bull TV
Developer: Red Bull
Best VR Experience
Title: Virtual Virtual Reality
Developer: Tender Claws
Best AR Experience
Title: WOORLD
Developer: Funomena
Best App for Kids
Title: Animal Jam – Play Wild!
Developer: WildWorks
Best Multiplayer Game
Title: Hearthstone
Developer: Blizzard Entertainment
Best App
Title: Memrise
Developer: Memrise
Best Game
Title: Transformers: Forged to Fight
Developer: Kabam
Best Accesibility Experience
Title: IFTTT
Developer: IFTTT
Best Social Impact
Title: ShareTheMeal
Developer: United Nations