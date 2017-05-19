How to unlock the Huawei P10

Even though Huawei isn’t the most popular company in the United States, its profile is increasing due to the release of several impressive devices. Most recently we’ve seen the Chinese company release the P10, a brand new flagship device that features dual Leica cameras, a gorgeous 5.1″ 1080p display, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage.

But, if you purchased your P10 from any carrier across the world, there’s a good chance that it’s locked to that carrier. If you want to unlock your device, we have the steps you’ll need to take to get that done. The first step is finding your IMEI number!

Get your IMEI Number

Before you do anything else, you need your IMEI number. IMEI stands for International Mobile Equipment Identifier and it’s the unique code for every device to identify it to carriers for access on their networks. Here’s how you get your IMEI number:

Open the phone application Dial *#06# Your phone’s IMEI will pop up on the display Write it down in a document on your computer or a piece of paper nearby

Unlocking

Free unlocking

The cheapest way to get your phone unlocked is through the carrier you bought it from. Generally, you can call them and ask for an unlock code if you meet their requirements. If you’re unsure if you qualify, give your carrier a call and ask. The worst they can tell you is no and all you’ve lost is time. If you do qualify, wonderful! Here are the steps to unlocking your device with an unlock code provided by your carrier:

Call your carrier customer service Request an unlock code Provide the IMEI number you wrote down earlier Your unlock code will be sent to you and should arrive within 5 days Replace the SIM card in your phone with one from another carrier Enter the unlock code when the prompt comes up

When you get your unlock code, grab a piece of paper and write it down. While these steps are easy, you don’t want to be left trying to pull that information out of a document you have saved in the cloud when you have no service and no WiFi connections. Just do it the old fashion way.

Paid unlocking

If you don’t qualify for a free SIM unlock from your carrier, you still have options! You can buy a cheap unlock code from a third-party unlocker like Android SIM Unlock.

Visit Android SIM Unlock or a similar unlocking site and enter the IMEI you wrote down earlier Complete the checkout process Your unlock code will arrive in your email in about an hour, but most of the time sooner than that Put a SIM card from another carrier in your Huawei P10 Enter the unlock code in the prompt that appears on screen

And there you have it! Unlocking made easy. If you’re going on a vacation to another country or for any other reason you may need to slip another SIM card into your phone, you definitely need to get it unlocked first. As we’ve shown you above, it’s quick, painless and even if you have to go through a third party, it’s pretty cheap.