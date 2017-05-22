Endoscopic camera gives your Android phone new power of sight

Ever find yourself trying to figure out what’s clogging your kitchen drain? Or, perhaps you’re working on something under the car hood and can’t seem to see the problem. If only you could look down inside somehow.

Today’s Deal of the Day is an endoscopic camera which can be used to do just that. It’s a meter long, waterproof, and designed to work with your smartphone or computer. In other words, this is what you’ll be able to feed down the drain to see what’s getting in the way.

Features

Waterproof, adjustable camera head is perfect for inspecting underwater areas, gaps, or holes

Ideal for looking inside machine equipment or vehicle engines

May be set up as a security camera

Where to Buy

You can purchase the endoscopic camera for only $17.50 (87% OFF).

