IFROGZ’s new Impulse Duo & InTone wireless earbuds offer quality audio on a budget

Audio specialist IFROGZ is expanding its earbuds portfolio with the addition of the new Impulse Duo and InTone wireless models.

Both models are competitively prices, in a bid to bring quality wireless audio to the masses. For $49.99 customers can get the Impulse Duo wireless bundle which feature dual, dynamic 6mm neodymium drivers in each earbud in order to deliver a complete audio experience.

As for the InTone they are available for $29.99 and embed powerful, but lightweight 14mn neodymium which manage to offer quality audio.

Both models offer wireless control which can magnetically clip to any garment, as well as cable management, so cables don’t get tangle while using the earbuds.

On top of that the two earbuds sets come equipped with IPX-2 sweat-resistance which means you can easily take with you when go out running or at the gym.

IFROGZ promises up to 10 hours of battery life between charges, but an additional note reveals that with real life use users will be able to enjoy 5 hours of play time at 70% volume and five hours of standby time.

The two new earbuds models are available for purchase from ZAGG.com, but will be made available with additional retailers.