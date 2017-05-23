App Highlight: ZHED

The App

Developed by Ground Control Solutions, ZHED is a new app with only 1000 installs. Having been updated on May 14, 2017, the developer is constantly fixing various bugs with the latest being some gesture fixes. The game is a brain-teaser puzzle that will be sure to challenge you intellectually.

What it does

With no timers, no stars, no clocks, ZHED is a brain-teaser in its purest form. With a simple mechanic, the puzzle game builds into increasingly complex levels that aim to provide a continued challenge.

Playing ZHED is simple. Tap a square and select a direction (upwards, downwards, to the left and to the right). See how the square reacts when they intersect with each other, and build a path to fill the goal square. When you finished, the next level will show up! You can undo moves or restart levels as much as you want.

Why we like it

As someone who travels a lot I often find myself with periods of no connectivity and puzzle games are a great way to pass the time. ZHED is one of those puzzle games that you’ll always come back to as the concept never gets old and is very challenging. What’s more is you can play it completely free without the need to pay to progress. For those who like a mental challenge, ZHED is definitely one to try out.

How to get it

ZHED is available for free from the Google Play Store. You can download it right here.