AT&T to exclusively offer the resilient LG X VENTURE

The LG X Venture is a rugged, dustproof, water resistant handset designed specifically for those of us who, let’s say, tend to air on the more active side of life.

There have been several circulating rumors about a possible ACTIVE version of the Samsung Galaxy S8 which I excitedly reported on back in April; this is also penned to be a AT&T exclusive in the states, so with that in mind, it comes as a great surprise to see LG appearing to pip its Korean rival to the post on this one.

In a recent press release we received from LG, the mobile giant provided us full technical specifications of the anticipated device and before I get all “science like” with you let’s talk about price:

In the United States AT&T are looking sell the X Venture for $11 per month beginning May 26th, which comes out at around $260 after 24 months. $260 people !!!!!!

Now, I suppose you are now thinking what’s the catch? Rubbish camera? Poor battery life? Insufficient processor? Well you’d be wrong, wrong and wrong again.

Here’s the science bit:

The LG X VENTURE Key Specifications:

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon™ 435 Processor

Display: 5.2-inch FHD In-Cell Touch (1080 x 1920 / 423ppi)

Memory: 2GB LPDDR3 RAM / 32GB eMMC ROM / Micro SD Slot (up to 2TB)

Camera: Front 5MP Wide Angle / Rear 16MP Standard Angle

Battery: 4,100mAh (embedded)

Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Size: 154.0 x 75.8 x 9.29mm

Weight: 166.5g

Network: LTE / 3G / 2G

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 4.2 / NFC / USB Type-B 2.0

Color: Black / Brown

Other: IP68 Water and Dust Resistant / Fingerprint Sensor / Qualcomm Quick Charge™ 2.0 / QuickButton / Outdoor Essentials / FM Radio / GPS / Accelerometer / Digital Compass / Gyroscope / Barometer

So let’s pull a few nuggets out of that epic listing that especially caught our eye.

A 5.2-inch 1080p display under Gorilla Glass 4.

Snapdragon 435 chipset.

2GB of RAM and a HUGE 4,100mAh battery.

32GB of storage out of the box expandable via microSD up to 2TB!!!!!

16MP rear lens and 5MP front lens cameras and of course LG are including its signature 120-degree wide angle tech to get everyone in the selfie.

Add all that to its military grade protective shell, easy access to the phone when it’s cold outside with the convenient glove touch mode. You can also enjoy Outdoor Essential features including LG Health, Compass, and Flashlight.

It runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box and weighs 166.5kg, measuring 154 x 75.8 x 9.29mm. There’s a fingerprint sensor too!

I am going to be brutally honest here, I have found it incredibly difficult while writing this article not to wander off into the internet abyss and start looking into when I can get my hands on this device, rather than talking myself into it, it’s fair to say I am on the brink of writing myself into it (if that’s even a thing) and to be honest, I did wander, and this is what I found:

The LG X Venture will launch first in North America, and that’s available from today. Some areas in Europe will follow, along with regions in Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America. Price is yet to be revealed for said countries.

If this going to be a phone for everybody? I dare say not. Life can be a lot about individuality and that can sometimes come at a cost. I fail to see how getting this phone will be a negative in either the price or performance brackets. Sure, it isn’t the prettiest phone out there but let’s be honest.

Is it really going to matter when you are climbing to a glorious mountain top or equally as you find yourself texting your boss saying you are going to be late for work, gloves on, scraping the ice off your car windscreen? I doubt it, but I will let you decide.