Morphie’s Juice Pack battery case for Pixel XL launches for $99.95

Have a Pixel XL and you want to make sure your phone is always charged? Popular accessory maker, Morphie has just introduced a Juice Pack battery case for Google’s largest smartphone. The company launched similar cases for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6 a few days ago.

The new juice pack bundles a 2,950 mAh built-in battery, which according to Morphie will be able to add an extra 50 hours of batter life. On top of that, the case also adds wireless charging to the Pixel XL, so users will be able to recharge the phone using any Qi-based wireless charging pad.

What’s more, the rugged of design of the case ensures it will keep your phone safe in case of accidents. The raised corners add further protection against scratches and cracked screens. The Morphie Juice Pack also features a LED indicator which shows battery levels and charge status.

Those interested should know they can get the Morphie case from morphie.com (although at the time of writing this article the product page seems to be unavailable) for $99.95. The accessory can also be purchased from Verizon retail locations from across the country. Verizon is the carrier that holds exclusivity for the Pixel and Pixel XL in the US.