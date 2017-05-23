The Xiaomi Mi Band 2 offers a heart rate sensor at a super price

Looking for an affordable wearable to help you track your physical activities? Have you considered getting the Xiaomi Mi Band 2?

Xiaomi is known for selling affordable products and its wearables are no exception. Actually, GearBest is hosting a promotion right now, which allows users to grab the Xiaomi Mi Band 2 at a super affordable price.

For a limited time, the wearable is available for $21.99 which constitutes a 38% discount. But wait that’s not all. If you use the coupon code iOSMIB the price will further be lowered to $19.49. What will you get for this amount of money?

The activity tracker comes with improvements over its predecessors like a heart-rate sensor. It also features a discreet 0.42-inch OLED display which is used to show time, steps taken and heart rate count among others.

Thanks to its upgraded pedometer algorithm, the tracker can deliver a more accurate rate reading, as well as gather better fitness and sleep data. It also has a IP67 rating for water resistance.

On top of that, the Mi Band can be used to relay incoming calls, notifications and alarms. It’s compatible with devices running Android 4.4 KitKat and above, as well iOS 7.0 and beyond. The fitness tracker is quite long lasting thanks to its 70 mAh battery which can sustain up to 20 days of standby time.

If you’re not a fan of Xiaomi for some reason, GearBest also offers other products in the same price-range albeit more obscure. The Y2 Plus Smart Bluetooth Wristband features a sleek design and only costs $12.99, while the Alfawise T02 comes with a pink/blue/green strap and a $10.72 price-tag.

Going back to the Xiaomi Mi Band 2, the wearable is available only in Black and will ship out on May 24 if you place your order now.