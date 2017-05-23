This gorgeous Pokemon watch will cost you an arm and a leg

How much would you pay for a piece of Pokemon merchandise?

Do you find smartwatches dull? How about an analog watch that can attest your love for tech? Swiss watchmaker Romain Jerome has something you might find quite interesting.

The timepiece maker has created the epitome of Pokemon merchandise – a super expensive luxury watch called the Tourbillion Pokemon. And listen to this, the product is available for purchase for a staggering $258,000 price tag.

For this exorbitant price-tag you’d expect Tourbillion Pokemon to be made of white gold and rubies, but that’s not the case really. Actually customers will be paying for the amount of time Romain Jerome invested to create such a timepiece (only the dial took over 100 hours to make).

The watch is not the intelligent type. It does not relay notifications nor does it count your steps. It merely shows the time in style on a dial filled with colorful Pokemons. To be fair, the watch looks quite awesome, leather strap with yellow/blue stitches included, but does it warrant such a huge price-tag? Probably not.

If you don’t like the colorful dial on the Tourbillion Pokemon, you should know Romain Jerome also offers another Pikatchu-themed model which comes with a more “austere” black/yellow color combination.

So Pokemon fans who have money to spend or are just plain curious, head on to the Romain Jerome website to admire the two models.