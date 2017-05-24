App Highlight: Arena Masters – Legend Begins

The App

Developed by NEXON Company, Arena Masters: Legend Begins is an established app with over 500,000 installs. Having been updated on May 24, 2017, the developer is constantly fixing various bugs with the latest update introducing new gear and skins. The game is a PvP real-time battle strategy royale.

What it does

You can battle in real-time in a variety of battle modes including zombie virus, king of the hill, and dual arena. You have full control of your battle heroes of which there are 13 to choose from all with their own special abilities.

Combining the heroes can be used to create teams to gain strength and be even more powerful. Choosing from a variety of skins adds a touch of customization to your own army.

Why we like it

Arena Masters draws you in and you’ll find you won’t be able to put it down. The graphics are great and I really like that you have control of your heroes rather than have to sit helplessly and watch AI make bad strategic decisions. If you’re into PvP games then be sure to pick this one up.

How to get it

Arena Master: Legend Begins is available for free from the Google Play Store. You can download it right here.